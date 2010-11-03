CHEK-TV delivers news with OmniBus Systems iTX

Canadian broadcaster CHEK-TV has chosen the OmniBus Systems iTX master control and automation platform as the core of its news and entertainment operation. After an employee purchase from previous owners, CHEK-TV had to build a cost-effective infrastructure to bring previously outsourced master control and news control room functions back in house.

Configured with one SD channel and a full backup channel, together with four additional ingest ports, CHEK-TV's iTX installation also provides graphics for channel branding and sponsor bugs. CHEK-TV's schedule of rolling news coverage comprises a live segment of 20 minutes at the top of the hour, with the recording of the segment repeated twice over the next 40 minutes. During live operation, the news feed is routed to iTX from the news control room for direct playout to air, and each 20-minute newscast recording is then dropped onto the iTX timeline for subsequent automated playout.

