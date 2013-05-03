Chambers Communications TV stations collaborate on news via ENPS

KEZI-TV in Eugene, OR, and KDRV-TV in Medford, OR, have begun producing their news on AP ENPS.

The Chambers Communications TV stations are connected as one virtual newsroom to allow for collaboration and content sharing, which is made easy with AP ENPS.

The news staffs at both stations are using ENPS Mobile to access AP ENPS from the field to write scripts and to use other functions of their new news system. They also are using the Tablet Story Viewer to read scripts on the set.

"Newsrooms in our station group sit hundreds of miles apart, but ENPS has given us a workflow that allows anchors, reporters and producers at different stations to work together almost as if they are all sitting in the same room," said Chambers VP of News and Programming Mark Hatfield. "The speed and ease with which we are able to collaborate across markets is amazing."