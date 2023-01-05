CES 2023: Hisense, Sinclair Demo NextGen TV Broadcasts With Advanced HDR by Technicolor

LAS VEGAS—Hisense, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Advanced HDR By Technicolor are demoing technologies at CES 2023 showcasing high dynamic range (HDR) programming using NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0, broadcasts.

Sinclair Broadcast Group is delivering high dynamic range content broadcast over the air to Hisense TVs that have integrated Advanced HDR by Technicolor solutions on display at the Hisense booth located at Tech East, LVCC, Central Hall – 16659.

Currently 36 NextGen Broadcast (ATSC 3.0) stations owned by Sinclair transmit over-the-air content in HDR 24 hours a day, seven days a week, using Advanced HDR by Technicolor solutions.

“The integration of Advanced HDR by Technicolor into Hisense TVs -- a brand that is rapidly growing in the United States -- means more viewers will be able to enjoy vibrant HDR content offered by leading broadcasters, such as Sinclair,” said Tony Bozzini, head of business development for Advanced HDR by Technicolor at Philips.

The single-stream solution from Advanced HDR by Technicolor uses metadata to upconvert legacy standard dynamic range (SDR) content to HDR on devices like the U7K and U8K models of Hisense TVs, which can decode the metadata and display the enhanced signal, greatly increasing the viewing experience compared to SDR. Meanwhile, households that still need to purchase TVs capable of displaying content in Advanced HDR by Technicolor can continue to receive the highest quality SDR signal.

“Hisense is committed to providing the best possible picture quality to consumers. With leading broadcasters, like Sinclair, offering a growing array of HDR content, especially live sports, Hisense ensures those in service areas of Sinclair’s increasing number of deployed NextGen Broadcast stations can access and enjoy the full visual benefits offered by the latest technological innovations”, said David Gold, President of Hisense USA.

The companies noted that live sports remain a key differentiator for major broadcasters. Including Advanced HDR by Technicolor in the ATSC 3.0 standard ensures broadcasters remain the top choice for viewing live sporting events.

“For broadcasters who put the customer experience at the top of the list, delivering the best visual image is essential. This is especially true when it comes to broadcasting live sporting events. That is why Sinclair Broadcast Group is ensuring that stations implementing ATSC 3.0 do so with Advanced HDR by Technicolor,” said Mark Aitken, senior vice president of technology for Sinclair Broadcast Group and president of ONE Media 3.0.

The demo is available at the Hisense booth located at Tech East, LVCC, Central Hall – 16659.