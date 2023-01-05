CES 2023: Bitrouter, Geniatech Team Up on New ATSC 3.0 Tuner

LAS VEGAS—China-based chipmaker Geniatech and Bitrouter, a Des Moines, Iowa-based software developer, have announced the availability of TennaTV, a turnkey ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 tuner solution based on combined technology from the two companies. The solution, introduced at CES 2023, (Jan 5-8), includes hardware, software and back-end support that enable fast deployment of rich viewing experiences for ATSC tuner devices.

The ATSC tuner is certified for Dolby MS12v2 and Dolby AC-4. It uses Geniatech's ATV698 MAX set-top box platform running Android 11 and BitRouter's ATSC 3.0/1.0 TennaTV system. The TennaTV system includes a full-featured app with back-end cloud support for software updates, device management and subscription management, according to the companies.

The ATV698 MAX can be seen at Geniatech booth 52729 at the Venetian Expo Hall at CES. The ATV698 MAX platform with TennaTV is expected to be available with support for DVR and ATSC copy protection during the second quarter of 2023.

BitRouter's founder and president, Gopal Miglani, said, "The ATV698 MAX with TennaTV offers a path to NextGen TV logo-certified accessories for the existing installed base of over 300 million TV receivers within the United States. It offers unparalleled picture quality for 4K and upconverted 4K outputs."

Geniatech's founder and president, Jijun Fang, said, "The ATV698 MAX offers a flexible platform with single-, dual- and quad-tuner options, Dolby AC-4 audio and DVR with USB 3.0, USB 2.0, micro-SD card, Ethernet, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth interfaces. This hardware, combined with BitRouter's TennaTV system is a powerful solution that enables broadcasters and product manufacturers to bring the ATSC 3.0 viewing experience to their customers."