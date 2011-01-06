CES 2011 Mobile DTV TechZone features new devices

At CES 2011, the CES Mobile DTV TechZone, sponsored by the Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC), will showcase a variety of new mobile TV products, including the first 3-D mobile DTV broadcast.

The broadcast of a 3-D Mobile DTV signal to an LG handheld device with an auto-stereoscopic, or glasses-free, screen is made possible through a partnership with LG and Harris. LG and Harris are also demonstrating non-real-time data transmissions which, for example, can send an electronic coupon from the TV station to a Mobile DTV-compliant device.

Other highlights include Valups’ Tivizen, with its 30-pin connector for the iPad and iPhone; new USB receivers from DTVinteractive and Hauppauge Computer Works; new mobile DTV tablets and iPhone reception from Cydle; mobile DTV WiFi stations from iMovee and Crestech; and numerous other devices.

To demonstrate content on mobile DTV devices, the OMVC has coordinated a dozen channels of content from a variety of local and network sources that are being locally transmitted for reception during the show. The mobile DTV demonstrations involve participation by local broadcasters KLAS, KLVX, KVMY, KCVW and KBLR, as well as Harris, Acrodyne Services, Roundbox, Screen Service, TitanTV and Triveni.

At the Mobile DTV TechZone, in addition to exhibits and demonstrations of devices, Mobile Content Venture and the Mobile500 Alliance, two mobile DTV consortia representing broadcast groups, will also demonstrate services and discuss their launch plans.

The OMVC also created the OMVC Mobile DTV Forum to allow membership of nonbroadcast members. The Forum’s charter members include Dell, Harris, LG Electronics and Samsung Mobile.