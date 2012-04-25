Centralcast and Evertz Partner for Automation Solution



LAS VEGAS: Evertz announced a partnership with Centralcast LLC, a New York public broadcasting consortium, to supply a “complete turn-key solution” for the automation of on-air operations.



Designed to assist Centralcast’s 35 television channels throughout New York and New Jersey, Evertz’s solution will pull from existing playout and content management products, including Mediator and OvertureRT LIVE.



“In order to truly achieve our goals and reach true success, we needed to move away from the traditional broadcast model and shape a new one that reflects the realities and technology that exists today,” said Robert Daino, president and CEO of WCNY and a member of Centralcast LLC, in a press release.



Automated playouts will be delivered from Centralcast’s Joint Master Control Center at WCNY’s Broadcast and Education Center in Syracuse, N.Y.



Centralcast’s goals for Evertz’s system include a ten-year savings of $25 million through resource consolidation, the creation of additional revenue sources by offering master control services to other broadcasters and becoming less financially dependent on funds from their communities.



The new services are set to launch in October 2012.



