CEA Names 15 Hall Of Fame Inductees

ARLINGTON, VA.— The Consumer Electronics Association has named the 2013 class of inductees into the Consumer Electronics Hall of Fame, which was created in 2000 to celebrate leaders in the consumer technology industry.



The 2013 inductees include company founders , inventors, those who promote technology and retailers that educate and deliver products to consumers. This year’s class also includes a number of teams, underscoring the importance of collaboration in the industry.



The 2013 inductees are:



•Samar Basu , who worked on the lithium-ion battery at Bell Labs

•Manning Greenberg, who covered the CE industry for Home Furnishings Daily for decades

•Marcian (Ted) Hoff, who invented the microprocessor

•Team: Jim Barton/Michael Ramsay, the founders of TiVo

•Team: Gary Burrell/Min Kao, who marketed the GPS to the public

•Katsuhiko Machida/Mikio Katayama, who pioneered LCD TVs at Sharp

•Team: Len and Jim Tweten, the specialty retailers who created Magnolia Audio Video

•Team: Steven Van Slyke/Ching Tang, whose pioneering work led to OLED displays

•Team: Meg Whitman/Pierre Omidyar, who built eBay into a global online marketplace



The inductees were selected by a panel of media and industry professionals, who judged the nominations based on online submissions.



The 15 honorees will be inducted during CEA’s Industry Forum, to be held in Los Angeles, October 20-23, 2013. CEA will host an awards dinner to honor the new class on Tuesday, October 22, at the Century Plaza Hyatt Regency.



