CEA Forming Group to Address Streaming Audio Loudness

ARLINGTON, VA.—Streaming loudness consistency is becoming more of an issue as consumers listen to more streams. Broadcasters and pure-play streamers want listeners to have a good user experience.



With that in mind, the Consumer Electronics Association’s R7 committee on Home Networking has approved the establishment of a working group to address techniques for maintaining audio program loudness.



The group, now called “WG15,” will initially focus on content that is streamed over the Internet, which currently lacks audio loudness standards and users experience wide variations in loudness from stream to stream.



Loudness consistency results in higher listener satisfaction and retention, according to CEA.



The working group may develop a target loudness standard and best-practices for producers and distributors of audio content.



John Kean, senior technologist of NPR Labs, was asked to chair the group, which is open to CEA members. The first meeting is expected in early 2014. If you’re interested, contact Kean atjkean@npr.org.