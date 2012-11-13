CEA Donates $50,000 to American Red Cross

ARLINGTON, VA. –- The Consumer Electronics Association said it made a $50,000 donation to the American Red Cross Hurricane Sandy Relief Fund.



Previously, CEA supported the Red Cross in its relief efforts following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the Chinese earthquake in 2010, and the Japanese tsunami in 2011. The Sandy relief donation represents CEA’s largest charitable contribution to the American Red Cross to date.



CEA encourages those interested in helping Hurricane Sandy relief efforts to make a $10 donation by texting REDCROSS to 90999. For additional information on the American Red Cross relief efforts and how to help, please visit the Hurricane Sandy donation page.

