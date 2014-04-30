CEA, DEG Partner on UHD Promotional Video

WASHINGTON—The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) and DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group today have partnered to produce an educational video to help consumer electronics retailers explain the benefits of Ultra High-Definition Television to consumers and ultimately drive sales.

The one-minute video is specifically designed for use in-store and highlights the value of Ultra HDTVs. CEA and DEG also are developing a 30-second version of the video which can be used to support online and social media. In addition to providing baseline information about Ultra HDTV, both videos feature a variety of movie trailers from all the major studios. The initial 1-minute video is supplied on a USB drive which can be played on practically any Ultra HDTV, according to the associations.





"Ultra HDTV is our future. It is the next step forward in home display technology," said CEA President and CEO Gary Shapiro. "CEA research finds that three-fourths (73 percent) of online U.S. adults who saw Ultra HDTV in a retail store are interested in owning the technology. With this in mind, we are proud to partner with the DEG on this video to provide retailers with an important tool to help educate and excite consumers. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to helping drive adoption of this innovative technology."

"DEG is pleased to collaborate with CEA to help further the awareness and adoption of Ultra HDTV," stated Amy Jo Smith, DEG president. "Our unique committee of CE and studio executives is working hard to convey the excitement of the 4K entertainment experience combined with the many benefits that Ultra HDTVs provide. This educational video will undoubtedly help retailers deliver the Ultra HDTV and 4K message to their customers."

The video is specifically designed to be shown in-store on Ultra HDTV displays at participating electronics retailers and installers during CE Demo Days, a national campaign, running May 2-4 that encourages consumers check out Ultra HDTV at their local CE retailer.

The full 1-minute video can be downloaded here: https://www.hightail.com/download/ZUcxd0VPK3hxRTJHR3NUQw