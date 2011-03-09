CEA Aims to Standardize 3D Glasses



The Consumer Electronics Association has began a standards process for 3D active eyewear, seeking proposals from manufacturers for a technology that utilizes an infrared synchronized interface.



Companies interested are encouraged to join the 3D Technologies Working Group, R4WG16. The “Active Eyewear Standards IR Sync Request for Proposal” can be found online, completed proposals are to be sent to Alayne Bell. The deadline is 5 pm EST on Mar. 31 of this year.



The CEA feels a standard for 3D glasses will remove barriers to the consumer and increase its prevalence in the home.



“The expanding presence of 3DTV in the home makes the need for interoperable 3D glasses more urgent than ever,” said Brian Markwalter, CEA vice president of research and standards. “As the hub of technology industry innovation, CEA is the logical host for such a crucial effort. Industry participation will help meet consumer demand and expectations regarding 3D interoperability in the home.”



The CEA oversees more than 70 committees, subcommittees and working groups enabling technical professionals to develop avenues that find solutions to industry issues as well as foster growth.



