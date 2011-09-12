CBS Sports Uses Panasonic to Capture US Open



Here are two photos of the new Panasonic AG-3DP1 3D P2 HD shoulder-mount camcorder (pre-production unit) being used to provide match and grounds coverage for the 3D telecast of the 2011 US Open Tennis championships. The camera operator is CBS Sports' photographer Bill Tynan. The 3DP1 will deliver later this year.



The third photo shows CBS Sports using two AG-HPD24 3D-ready P2 HD decks, synchronized for 3D playback, at the US Open Tennis Center. The new solid-state AG-HPD24 P2 deck began shipping in August.



