CBS, Sinclair Broadcast Group Renew Affiliation Agreement

NEW YORK—CBS and Sinclair Broadcast Group have struck a deal that will renew station affiliation agreements for four stations, including KUTV in Salt Lake City; KEYE in Austin, Texas; WSBT in South Bend, Ind.; and WGFL in Gainesville, Fla. The four markets serve more than two million households.

As part of the multi-year deal, the stations have also been renewed as participants in CBS All Access, the network’s subscription video on demand and livestreaming service. There is also a commitment of distribution for Sinclair’s CBS affiliates via the new YouTubeTV live television service in where available. In addition, the companies agreed to assign Tribune’s CBS affiliation agreements to Sinclair upon planned closing of the proposed merger.

In total, Sinclair owns or operates 24 CBS affiliates across the country, including the four newly renewed stations.