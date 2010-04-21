CBS News to streamline workflow with Avid Interplay Media Asset Manager

CBS News has selected the new Avid Interplay Media Asset Manager module to streamline content-related workflows and improve visibility into its asset library.

Through a tight integration with its existing Avid Interplay Production and Avid Unity ISIS systems, Interplay Media Asset Manager will enable CBS News to identify available tape and digital library media assets for use in its own broadcasts or for content to be sold to third parties.

Interplay Media Asset Manager allows media enterprises to collect, index, catalog, manipulate, retrieve and distribute rich media. Customers can gain greater visibility into their assets, work across teams and geographies, and build business processes adapted to their specific needs.