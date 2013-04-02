CBS Launches Second-Screen App for ‘The Bold and the Beautiful

LOS ANGELES – CBS today connected “The Bold and the Beautiful” through its CBS Connect App, making it the first synced second-screen daytime program on the network. The app allows the soap’s fans to “dig deeper into the show’s main storylines, learn more about the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families, and discover more about the actors who portray the iconic characters.”



While viewers watch the show live on their local CBS station, on-demand or via a DVR, the CBS Connect app’s sync function pinpoints which episode is being watched and tailors the experience accordingly with slideshows, such as “Brooke’s past lovers,” according to CBS. Other features include interactive polls, clothing designers providing gowns for the show, behind-the-scenes access, make-up tips and more.



The show’s synced second-screen experience joins several primetime programs available through CBS Connect, which is free and available for download from the iTunes App Store.