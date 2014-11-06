CBS Launches Interactive Streaming News Network CBSN

NEW YORK—CBS News and CBS Interactive today launched CBSN, the first digital streaming news network that will allow Internet-connected consumers to watch live, anchored news coverage on their connected TV and other devices. At launch, the network is available 24/7 and makes all of the resources of CBS News available directly on digital platforms with live, anchored coverage 15 hours each weekday.

CBSN is available on CBSNews.com and its mobile website, key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Roku players and Roku TV, and others, as well as the newly launched CBS News app for Windows 8/8.1 and Windows Phone 8/8.1 available through the Windows Store and Windows Phone Store. CBSN will also be available on the CBS News apps for Android and other leading platforms before the end of the year.

The network features a 60-minute format delivering live, updated news content from 9 a.m. to midnight ET every weekday at launch, and it takes advantage of the interactivity of digital platforms through a video player and on-screen interface. It gives viewers the full flexibility within each hour to control what they watch and when they watch it via DVR-like functionality that allows them to watch previous segments and jump back into live programming seamlessly and across devices.

Features of the network will include:

Live, anchored coverage from 9 a.m. to midnight ET every weekday;

Simulcasts of CBS News special reports for breaking news;

Additional content from a range of CBS sources including CBS News, CBS affiliate stations, CNET, CBSSports.com, Entertainment Tonight and more;

Personal choice and control through DVR-like functionality that enable viewers to watch the segments they’re interested in or tune into the live programming seamlessly;

The ability to share content from the experience via social media accounts with compatible devices;

The opportunity for advertisers to reach engaged news consumers with custom ad integrations.

CBSN has original, real-time coverage of national and global stories with on-demand video content, including video from CBS News’ archives. Viewers will have immediate access to breaking news reports, feature stories and interviews.

CBSN will be an ad-supported network across all platforms. Inaugural sponsors include Microsoft and Amazon. Other advertisers will also run in the service on all devices.

The live, linear stream will be led by both veteran and new CBS News correspondents.