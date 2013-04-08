CBS and Turner Capture Final Four in 4K

ATLANTA – CBS and Turner recorded the Final Four fittingly in 4K, according to LG Electronics. The networks teamed up to capture the 2013 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Final Four as part of a closed-circuit demo of Ultra HD.

The one-time demo in Atlanta involved LG working with the NCAA, CBS Sports and Turner Sports to capture the action in 4K for display on LG’s new 84-inch class Ultra HD TVs at private viewing locations in the Georgia Dome.

“When we first approached our partners at LG and CBS with this idea, we recognized the unique opportunity to pair this inaugural 4K production with the 75th celebration of March Madness in Turner Broadcasting System’s hometown of Atlanta,” said Matt Hong, senior vice president and general manager of sports operations for Turner Sports.

Ken Aagaard, executive vice president, operations, engineering and broadcast services, CBS Sports, said, “CBS made high-definition sports broadcasts a reality with the Final Four in HDTV over a decade ago, and now we’re leading the way into the 4K era. March Madness is always filled with big moments, and this demonstration shows how Ultra HD TV can ultimately become the future of sports broadcasting and enhance the viewer’s experience.”

The LG 84-inch Ultra HD TV is available now at selected retailers coast-to-coast, at a suggested price of $19,999.