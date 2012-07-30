Cayman Islands’ WestStar TV Selects BI CodecSys for OTT

SALT LAKE CITY: Broadcast International said its CodecSys compression software was selected by WestStar TV for the provider’s new over-the-top service.



Located in the capital city of George Town on Grand Cayman, WestStar TV is the digital cable television service operating in the Cayman Islands. The organization was first established in 1993 with two broadcast stations, CITN and CTS. It has since added the tourist information channel Discover Cayman and operates local broadcast station Ch. 27. Cayman 27 produces local news, sports, weather, and cultural programming, while WestStar provides entertainment, news, information, children’s and sports packages.



Broadcast International will provide a comprehensive solution that includes CodecSys encoding and transcoding, as well as content management and development, integration services, and website development. The new service will permit subscribers to access a variety of programming as well as the local channels on mobile devices and PCs, and includes a Network Personal Video Recorder that allows content to be recorded and recalled at any time for up to two weeks.