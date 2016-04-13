CareerCast Reports Broadcast Among Nation’s Worst Jobs

CARLSBAD, CALIF.—Judging on salary, work environment, outlook and stress level, job search portal CareerCast has ranked broadcaster as the third worse job in the country in its 28th annual 10 Worst Job List. It is joined by newspaper reporter and logger, which make up the top two worst jobs, as well as disc jockey, enlisted military, retail sales, advertising sales, taxi driver and firefighter.

According to the report, employment of broadcasters is expected to decline 9 percent by 2024, an estimated total of 4,800 positions. The emergence of digital media is one of the main contributing factors to traditional media jobs like broadcasters and newspaper reporters, says Kyle Kensing, online content editor for CareerCast.

Here is the full rankings of top 10 worst jobs from CareerCast:

Newspaper Reporter/Print Logger Broadcaster Disc Jockey Enlisted Military Pest Control Worker Retail Sales Advertising Sales Person Taxi Driver Firefighter

The full list of 200 worst jobs can be found here.

On the flip side, data scientist is the top rated job in CareerCast’s report of best jobs. To see the list of best jobs, click here.