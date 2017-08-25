CareerCast: Broadcast Technician Among Top Jobs Without Four-Year Degree

CARLSBAD, CALIF.—Not everyone is able to complete a four-year college degree, but that doesn’t mean they can’t find a solid job in a range of industries. According to a recent report from CareerCast, one such opportunity is as a broadcast technician.

The report lists the 10 best jobs that do not require a bachelor’s degree, and among them is broadcast technician. CareerCast indicates that the recommended minimum education for a broadcast technician job is an Associate degree and job seekers could expect a salary around $42,550.

Joining broadcast technicians on CareerCast’s list are diagnostic medial sonographer, medical records technicians, optician, respiratory therapist, electrician, plumber, executive assistant and web developer.

The complete list was compiled using data from the Bureau of Labor statistics, including annual media salary and hiring outlook. To see the full report, click here.