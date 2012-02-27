‘Career Day’ Is Part of NAB Show



WASHINGTON: The NAB’s Education Foundation (NABEF) is partnering with the Broadcast Education Association (BEA) to provide college students and entry-level job seekers, as well as experienced industry professions, with the opportunity to network with one another and interview with media business job recruiters. The Career Day event is slated for Wednesday, April 18, and will be held at the Las Vegas Hotel and Casino Pavilion.



“Career Day provides new and experienced broadcast professionals with a unique opportunity to interact with media companies from around the country," said Marcellus Alexander, NABEF’s president. "Networking activities, educational sessions and individual career coaching create exceptional value for job seekers.”



The event also includes one-on-one coaching sessions for job aspirants, featuring resume critiquing and image consultation. It’s sponsored by AJA Video Systems and Edge Technology. Pre-registration and admission is free of charge to both NAB Show registrants and non-registrants with the code “CF 12.” Additional information is available at the NAB Show Website.



Recruiters participating in the event in past years have included CNN/Turner Broadcasting, PBS Las Vegas, Bonneville International, ESPN, and Hubbard Broadcasting.



