Caracol Television Taps Amagi for FAST Channel Launch

NEW YORK—Amagi has announced that it is working with Caracol Television, Colombia's leading broadcaster, content producer, and distributor, to launch and expand its FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channel across Latin America.

As part of the deal, Caracol Television will use Amagi's cloud-based solution suite, which includes automated playout, content scheduling, advanced analytics, and advertising tools. This comprehensive offering allows Caracol to manage, deliver, and monetize its FAST channel across various platforms.

"Caracol is committed to broadening our audience reach and content offerings across all regions, and launching our first FAST channel is a central pillar of that strategy. With Amagi's proven track record in the FAST space and its top-tier technology platform, we are confident that this alliance will ensure our success in the FAST space and will enable us to continue meeting the increasing international demand for our content," said Felipe Rivas, international business development director at Caracol Television. "After closely following the FAST ecosystem's growth over the past few years, we are excited to announce that we are entering a new digital era by presenting Caracol Mix, the company's first international FAST channel. The channel will broadcast a selection of Caracol Television's greatest hits, allowing families across the region to enjoy Caracol's quality content for free."

"Latin America presents a dynamic and rapidly growing market for the FAST ecosystem, and we're excited to partner with Caracol to unlock this potential,” added Srinivasan KA, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Amagi. “Amagi's proven cloud-based technology offers Caracol the flexibility, scalability, and expertise to launch and manage its FAST channels efficiently. I'm positive that this collaboration will empower Caracol to reach new audiences and solidify their position as a content leader in the region."

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. Its global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cox Media Group, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, PAC-12, Tastemade, and The Roku Channel.