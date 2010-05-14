Canon upgrades EOS digital SLR cameras for multimedia use

Digital still imagery and full motion HD video — long separate pursuits by distinct operators — are now merging in the era of multimedia. Canon (www.usa.canon.com) has responded by upgrading its EOS 5D Mark II digital SLR to capture 1080p HD video.

Now capable of 24p (23.976fps) and 30p (29.97fps) image capture (with a free download of firmware version 2.0.4), the camera has ushered in the era of multimedia by providing image-makers a versatile HD camera designed for creative, high-quality production work.

Featuring a 21.1-megapixel full-frame 24mm x 36mm CMOS sensor for 1920 x 1080 HD capture, the camera offers a sensitivity range from ISO 50 to ISO 25600, low-light performance, accurate color reproduction, a shallow depth-of-field and HD image quality.

The new camera features full HD capture and manual exposure control, and selectable frame rates on an all-new APS-H-sized image sensor that's similar in size to a Super 35mm motion picture film frame. The camera allows for three video recording resolutions: 1080p, 720p and standard definition. The camera will record at 1920 x 1080 in selectable frame rates of 24p (23.976fps), 25p, or 30p (29.97fps); and 720p HD or SD video recording at either 50p or 60p (59.94fps).