Canon Opens Support Center for Imaging Professionals in New Jersey

MELVILLE, N.Y.– Canon U.S.A., Inc. has opened a service and support center in Ridgefield Park, N.J. This facility will provide comprehensive product repair and maintenance services for its professional imaging product line.



The on-site repair operations include camera and lens dark rooms, adjustment and calibration equipment and spare parts inventory, in addition to an experienced, efficient repair staff. This new facility is available exclusively for Platinum and Gold level members of Canon’s Professional Services program, which includes owners of Cinema EOS products and broadcast lens clients.



This facility is Canon’s second exclusively available to professional clients, joining the Canon Hollywood Professional Technology & Support Center that debuted in the heart of Hollywood, Calif., in 2012. Both provide factory quality repair and maintenance service for Canon’s lineup of professional-grade cameras, including EOS Digital SLR cameras, Cinema EOS cameras and high-definition camcorders. Canon’s professional lenses, including EF series photography lenses, cinema lenses and broadcast and studio lenses are also supported at this new facility.



“Opening this location illustrates our desire to bring Canon’s industry-leading support directly to our clients in areas where they work and live,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, executive vice president and general manager, Imaging Technologies and Communications Group, Canon U.S.A. “Being closer to our customers will help enable us to further improve on our outstanding repair processing times for professional products, which average less than three days in most instances.”



An advance reservation is required for all service and support requests handled by the Ridgefield Park, N.J. facility. Canon Professional Services Platinum and Gold level members can make a reservation via the CPS hotline. Owners of Cinema EOS, professional video cameras and broadcast lenses should call 1 (855) CINE EOS to schedule an appointment.



Additional camera and lens service facilities for both professional and consumer clients are located in Jamesburg, N.J., Irvine, Calif., and Newport News, Va. Canon plans to further expand its local service center presence, opening of a new service and support facility to support imaging professionals in the Chicago market.



