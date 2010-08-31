Canon Debuts Two New Camcorders



Canon has introduced two new camcorders, using the new Canon XF codec introduced earlier this year.



The XF105 and XF100 use the same codec as the Canon XF305 and XF300, which were launched at NAB. The Canon XF Codec is an MPEG-2 4:2:2 50 Mbps codec that delivers high-definition image quality, full NLE compatibility and a robust workflow. Both models record to Compact Flash (CF) cards and have features that allow it to record 3D content when the two camcorders are paired. The difference between the two camcorders is that the Canon XF105 has industry-standard HD-SDI output and gunlock in/SMPTE timecode (in/out) terminals. Canon is marketing the camcorders for ENG, doc and independent filmmaking and event videography.



The Canon XF105 and XF100 Professional Camcorders feature a Genuine Canon 10x HD Zoom lens for maximum mobility and optical performance. Each model includes a Canon developed and designed native Full HD 1920 x 1080 CMOS image sensor and the new Canon XF Codec for extreme color detail required for accurate chroma-keying, color-grading and compositing for digital filmmaking. For finer transitions in tone and color, 4:2:2 color sampling offers twice the color resolution of HDV and other 4:2:0 formats. And to maximize compatability with existing industry infrastructure, video, audio and metadata are combined in an MXF (Material eXchange Format) File Wrapper, a widely supported open-source format. The Canon XF Codec is currently compatible with leading software programs widely used within the video production and broadcast industries including those available from Adobe, Apple, Avid, and Grass Valley.



To maximize the camcorders’ adaptability across various production environments, Canon has equipped each model with the ability to record at multiple bit rates, resolutions and variable frame rates for slow and fast motion.



For 3D production, Canon’s OIS Lens Shift helps optically align two XF105 or XF100 camcorders and a Focal length Guide to display the zoom position of each camera in relation to each other and to calibrate the zoom distance. This adjustment can be done through the menu system while the camcorder is mounted to a rig or tripod. Once aligned, the amount of the angle-of-view change is displayed after zoom adjustment, preventing camera misalignment and simplifying adjustment.



The Canon XF105 and XF100 include an infrared feature enabling the capture of HD video shooting in conditions with little to zero ambient light, which is ideal for Military and Law Enforcement markets, as well as Nature and Wildlife videographers. The XF105 and XF100 also feature an infrared emitter with a diffuser as well as a Green or White color option to shoot pleasing infrared imagery even in complete darkness.



No price has been announced yet for the cameras, which will be available in Q1, 2011.