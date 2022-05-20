Cannes Film Festival Hosting Virtual Production Space

CANNES—The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is for the very first time hosting a virtual production space, a development that marks a new milestone in the growing importance of virtual production in the European film and television industry.

For the effort, film and television group Film Soho, is partnering up with virtual production providers disguise and ROE Visual, film and TV production solutions provider CVP and content studio ZOAN to showcase a state-of-the-art virtual production stage in the garden of the Grand Hotel in Cannes.

During the Festival, visitors can step into a virtual production volume, powered by disguise and will become fully immersed into rich environments such as expansive cityscapes and lush Icelandic country scenes - all designed in Unreal Engine and Notch.

Visitors can also drop by the space during the festival to receive demonstrations of the technology.

Powered by disguise’s award-winning extended reality (xR) workflow for virtual production, the stage is made possible with the support of industry-leading LED technology from ROE Visual, camera tracking from Ncam and CVP’s Technical Team providing consultation during pre-build and on site in Cannes for camera solutions and tracking systems.

“disguise is so excited to support Film Soho in bringing the vast possibilities of virtual production to the Cannes Film Festival and truly connecting with the innovative and disruptive qualities that both the festival, the international filmmaking community and disguise represents. disguise xR, combined with powerful graphics supported by Unreal Engine, empowers filmmakers to let their creativity run wild and tell more compelling stories than ever before,” explains disguise CEO, Fernando Küfer. “We hope that, by seeing these technologies up-close at the stage we have set-up with Film Soho, filmmakers will get a taste of what the new era of film will look like,”

disguise’s xR workflow has been used in over 600 productions in over 50 countries to date.

Nick Hamson and Chris Greenhill, founders of Film Soho added that “Film Soho are excited to launch at the end of this year, the first ever virtual production stage in the heart of Soho. As a talent and production led company it made perfect sense for us to incorporate virtual production into our filmmaking offering. We are delighted to be able to showcase this incredible technology to the international filmmaking community in Cannes.”