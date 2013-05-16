Cannes Chooses Telestream Episode for Video Encoding

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.— The Festival de Cannes has chosen Telestream’s Episode Engine professional video encoding application has been selected for the third year in a row to encode all Web videos. This year’s festival will be held May 15-26 in Cannes, France.



Episode Engine was selected for the Festival de Cannes official website to replace multiple technologies that had previously been used to encode and deliver videos to multiple destinations.



“I chose Telestream Episode Engine because it allows us to input watch folders at the start of the chain, process several videos simultaneously and save files both to remote FTP folders and locally," said Anthony Verpoort, video project manager for the Festival de Cannes website. “In addition, I was able to link up all five Mac Pro computers using Episode Engine’s clustering capability to maximize processing power.”



Verpoort and his team receive film trailers and clips that must be converted to the proper format and encoded into six different resolutions and bit rates for online viewing and press download.



Additionally, videos from TV Festival, which covers photo calls, interviews, press conferences and all the red carpets events, must be processed and put online promptly. All TV Festival content is produced in both French and original-language versions and encoded into three different compression resolutions and bit-rates.



“Episode Engine is a perfect fit for organizations such as Cannes, which need to process loads of content and quickly get it out in multiple resolutions, bitrates and language versions,” said Barbara DeHart, VP of marketing at Telestream. “Episode combines broad format support, automated workflow capability, and the ability to distribute the encoding among clusters of machines for maximum speed and efficiency.”



With Episode, Verpoort can take a 40-minute press conference video and compress it in six formats and uploaded in less than 30 minutes.



