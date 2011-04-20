Canal Sur goes on-air with Marina automation from Pebble Beach

Spanish regional broadcaster Canal Sur is set to go on-air in May with a new Marina automation system from UK-based automation specialist Pebble Beach Systems. Canal Sur, headquartered in Seville, is part of Radio y Televisión de Andalucía (RTVA,).

Marina controls a total of 15 channels: four main channels featuring A/B playout, full switcher and graphics; three simpler channels; a spare channel; and seven regional channels. The system uses MOG Technologies mxfSPEEDRAIL S1111 encoders for ingest controlled by the Marina automation system. The Marina automation system is supplied with six clients, four of which are dedicated to playout and ingest operations, with the remaining two used for segment mark, clip and trim functions.

The system also includes a Provys traffic system, Tedial asset management, Grass Valley K2 servers and routers, Miranda DVE and switching, Starfish subtitling and Orad graphics.