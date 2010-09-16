CANAL+ Group chooses ruwido remote control

French pay-TV operator CANAL+ Group has turned to ruwido Austria to supply remote control input devices for its new HD satellite/IP hybrid set-top boxes.

The ruwido remote control device meets the sleek black-and-white design of the corporate identity of + LE CUBE, the CANAL+ Group’s previous hybrid set-top box, offering consistent branding throughout the product range. Ruwido continues to supply the remote control for this STB, which is among the most richly equipped HD set-top boxes in Europe.

This cooperation continues the relationship between the two companies that began in 2002 with a number of new products released at the time. Since 2005 the partnership has been on a single supplier basis.