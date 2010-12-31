Canada's SETTE post facility selects Dalet's asset management platform

SETTE PostProduction in Montreal has selected Dalet Enterprise Edition as the core media asset management platform to unify and streamline its post-production operations. SETTE operates a multichannel broadcast center and also provides specialized technical services to several TV channels in the Canadian market. SETTE's expertise includes program reformatting and transcoding as well as translations, captioning and subtitling for broadcast delivery and for VOD, Web and mobile distribution.

Dalet Enterprise Edition provides a highly customizable MAM platform to integrate multiple workflows, formats, systems and archives within one fluid system. Dalet includes built-in production tools to manage ingest, logging, production, distribution and archiving across systems and workgroups.