Can You Watch the Winter Olympics in 4K and HDR?

MALDEN, MASS.—NBC Olympics and its parent company Comcast have been touting that the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, are the first games to support 4K/HDR broadcast. While that is true, Ars Technica took a deeper dive into just what it will take for fans to watch the Games in 4K/HDR; the results indicate that it may need an Olympic effort of its own. Only Comcast, DirecTV and DISH are providing 4K/HDR broadcasts, but none are live, only Comcast offers it on-demand, specific hardware is required and only a handful of sports are even available.

