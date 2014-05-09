Camera Corps Unleashes MeerCat HD POV Camera

The new MeerCat captures images at 1080p, 1080i or 720p video at 50, 59.94 or 60 fps.



LONDON— Camera Corps has introduced a new specialty camera, the MeerCat miniature HD broadcast camera, which can be mounted practically anywhere without being visible to other cameras or to an audience. The new MeerCat has been successfully tested at a series of major international sports events in the past year, prior to its official launch and is based on a new 1/3-inch MOS imager (1944 x 1092 effective pixels) that delivers video with wide dynamic range, low noise and excellent color rendition.



The MeerCat, available for rental or purchase, is housed in a metal case with a very small (30 x 30 mm, and 93 mm in high). Lens protrusion is just 25 mm and a variety of high quality NF-mount lenses are available.



The company said that the MeerCat head can be attached to a quarter-inch mount for easy integration into narrow-profile locations such as a sports markers, rugby try-line posts or reality-show props, or can be discreetly located in a studio set. It can also be used as a wearable camera with a full HD live wireless link. Full control facilities including manual iris setting with adjustable electronic exposure can be performed remotely using the existing range of Camera Corps joysticks and remote panels.



Image capture supported includes 1080p, 1080i or 720p video at 50, 59.94 or 60 fps. Video is output as HD-SDI signal that can be converted to an optical feed using a Camera Corps optical fiber interface. Minimum illumination is 1.2 lux at f/1.4. Chroma, master black, saturation, gain, shutter, detail, white balance, gamma, speed and exposure, video format and noise reduction can all be adjusted from the remote control panel.



The MeerCat comes complete with a standard Camera Corps power supply and interface that can be positioned up to 30 meters from the camera head. Control signals can be delivered over a standard audio line, allowing the interface to be located a practically unlimited distance from the operator. Up to six MeerCat cameras can be operated from a single Camera Corps remote control panel.