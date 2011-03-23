Camera Corps to make U.S. debut of Multi Camera Keypad at NAB Show

Camera Corps will make the U.S. debut of its Multi Camera Keypad at the 2011 NAB Show.

The Multi Camera Keypad increases from five to 96 the number of remote camera heads that can be operated via the company's joystick control, mini joystick control or CCU panel.

The Multi Camera Keypad can drive many different types of video routers, enabling a picture monitor to follow camera selection at any of eight operator positions. Up to 255 channel numbers and routing-matrix assignment numbers can be selected for easy integration of the 96 camera sources with existing camera channel configurations on video matrices with up to 256 inputs.

Central to the Multi Camera Keypad's operation is a three-digit channel selection routine. Up and down buttons can be used to step through the channel numbers, and left and right buttons sequence through the most recent eight channels used. Mix buttons can be preset to any four channel numbers.

See Camera Corp at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C6833.