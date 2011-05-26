Calrec Powers Christian Broadcasting Network Studio



Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) recently purchased and installed a Calrec Artemis audio mixing console in their Virginia Beach studio.



The Artemis features 48 faders, a second compressor/limiter in each channel, over 70 minutes of assignable delay, three independent APFL systems for multiple operator use and the company’s proprietary Bluefin2 high-density signal processing technology.



The Artemis also features the Hydra2 integrated routing platform. Capable of routing servers, microphones, non-native frame syncs and other outside sources, it is marketed as a powerful tool for easing a user’s workload.



"We wanted to partner with an audio console manufacturer that specializes in broadcast," said Philip Peters, director of audio services for CBN, in a press release. "In the end, there were three contenders, and -- based on the superior flexibility afforded by the integrated Hydra2 routing system, and outstanding, regionally based support -- Calrec came out on top.”



Artemis’ control panel includes OLED displays, touch screens, and light-emitting knobs for instant visual feedback and maximum control.



CBN has reportedly ordered a second Artemis for delivery later this year.



