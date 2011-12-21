California College Deploys Broadcast Pix Granite 5000



The College of the Canyons, a community college in Valencia, Calif., has installed a Broadcast Pix Granite 5000 live video production system as part of a high-definition (HD) production upgrade of its studio and control room facilities.



The college is using the Granite 5000 for classroom instruction, as well as for the production of Cougar News, a student-produced news program that is streamed live to cougarnews.com, according to Broadcast Pix.



Part of the Division of Fine and Performing Arts, the Department of Media Entertainment Arts (MEA) has more than 400 students, including more than 85 broadcast students.



The College of the Canyons had to upgrade to HD equipment to remain competitive, according to Ron Entrekin, broadcast lab technical engineer at the college. Part of the certification offered through the department is based on providing training on professional equipment, so the move to HD production was a must, because “HD is where a lot of broadcast and high-end production houses are going,” he said.



In addition to a new Granite 5000, the facility now features a Yamaha LS9 digital audio mixer and three new JVC GY-HD250U ProHD cameras with studio configurations on Libec pedestals.



Entrekin is pleased with the Granite 5000’s 2 M/E workflow. With its DVI output, one M/E is used to feed background monitors on the set and change them on the fly during a show, he said. “The 2 M/E workflow is how we want to teach in the control room, and Broadcast Pix works better than any other system out there,” he said.



-- Government Video