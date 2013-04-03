Cache-A to Debut LTO-6 Archiving Appliance at NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Cache-A Corporation will debut next-generation LTO-6 appliances, with advanced Linear Tape File System capabilities such as: larger internal disk-cache storage; advanced LTFS capabilities enabling seamless cartridge-spanning of large projects; and new v3.2 software that delivers dramatic leaps in performance and operability, including MD5 checksums.



On display will be the Prime-Cache6 entry-level, desktop/on-set appliance; Pro-Cache6 with increased 6TB internal HDD RAID 0 or RAID 1 disk-cache storage, and Power-Cache6 high-performance appliance for large archives with increased 12TB internal HDD RAID 0 or RAID 5 disk-cache storage and 10Gb Ethernet technologies.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Cache-A will be at booth SL11109.



