Building a Final Cut Pro X system

Folsom, CA-based Silverado, a tech consultancy and production studio, has released a new white paper that details how to configure Apple’s new Final Cut Pro X software into a system to get the most benefit.

The paper answers the oft-asked questions: What kind of Mac should I edit with? Do I need a tower? How much RAM should I buy? What kind of storage space do I need? And, what graphics card should I get?

Interested parties can download Silverado's latest white paper “Preparing for Final Cut Pro X” and learn about the latest technologies that will allow Final Cut Pro X to perform like no other previous editing package. Topics include OpenCL, 64-bit RAM utilization and Grand Central Dispatch. You’ll learn which systems are best suited for Final Cut Pro X as well as the logic behind these recommendations.

“There are some massive improvements to the codebase of Final Cut Pro X” said Torrey Loomis, president and CEO of Silverado Systems. “The GPU inside your computer is a supercomputer in itself, but you haven’t been able to access all that power up till now because of the older inefficient code in Final Cut Pro 7. With Final Cut Pro X, that changes in a huge way. Pair up the power of your GPU using OpenCL with a big allocation of RAM and a bunch of Intel cores, which are efficiently distributed with Grand Central Dispatch technology, and you have a recipe for one of the most powerful editing systems ever made.”

“Preparing for Final Cut Pro X” is an 18-page PDF download. The paper is free, and interested readers can navigate to the paper through the Silverado homepage or link directly to the registration page.

Silverado specializes in the high-end of Apple technology. Its studio arm, Silverado Studios, has participated in the production and post-production of multiple feature films with performers such as Jennifer Love Hewitt, Robert Picardo, and Timothy Hutton.