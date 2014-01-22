BSkyB Moves Broadcast Support Systems to .NET with Firefly Migration

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL—British Sky Broadcasting has fully converted its custom-made Broadcast Scheduling System from its existing application platform to Microsoft’s .NET, using Firefly Migration’s 100 percent automated conversion solution.



The solution enabled Sky to continue development and maintenance of BSS throughout the migration project and instant user adoption of the migrated system. These were main project goals set by Sky, as BSS, a key enabler for Sky’s linear TV channels and video-on-demand products, is constantly maintained and enhanced by Sky’s internal development team.



“BSS is a large and complex system which is critical to Sky's day to day operation and it was important that we did the conversion in a cost effective way and with minimal risk to our operation and no interruption to service,” Head of Broadcast and Media Systems at BSkyB Tim Taylor said. “Firefly Migration’s tools allowed us to achieve these goals and transition us to a technology platform to support our future growth.”