BSI wireless solutions to help document Wallenda crossing of Grand Canyon

Broadcast Sports Inc. will show the world what it looks like to walk across the Grand Canyon on a tightrope suspended 1500ft above the Little Colorado River.

The Hanover, MD-based company will outfit high-wire artist Nik Wallenda with a vest equipped with two wireless POV cameras to document his 1200ft walk across the canyon June 23. The cameras Wallenda will be wearing are the same ones BSI deployed for the WNBA earlier this month in a head-mounted, ref-cam system configuration.

The tightrope crossing will take place in a remote section of the canyon operated by the Navajo Nation Parks and Recreation. To capture the walk from start to finish in this isolated location, BSI will provide wireless camera links with remote camera control for a Sony P1 Steadicam, a Sony HDC-2500 handheld camera, a Sony P1 horizontal cable camera provided by Sea to Sky Cable Camera and the two BSI 1080i mini POV cameras on Wallenda’s vest.

BSI also will provide a wireless camera link for a Cineflex HD helicopter camera supplied by Helivision.

In addition to the wireless camera links, BSI will supply many of the wireless audio and communication components for the broadcast, including three BSI MIC1500 wireless microphones, five talent packs and three belt packs plus 100 handheld radios. BSI will provide a high-power backup system for the wireless microphone and wireless IFB communications from NBC that Nik Wallenda will be wearing.

BSI will also supply wireless HD program video for the press area, camera operators and a wireless teleprompter feed for the SteadiCam.