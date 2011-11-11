BSI Helps ESPN Launch Inaugural Carrier Classic



HANOVER, MD.: Broadcast Sports Inc., will play a key role in ESPN’s broadcast of the Carrier Classic basketball game to be played on the USS Carl Vinson Aircraft Carrier in San Diego, Calif. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2011. President Obama is expected to attend.



The match-up between the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball teams from the University of North Carolina and Michigan State University will be played on the flight deck of the ship that carried Osama Bin Laden’s body to sea. This is the first college basketball game to be played in the flight bay of an aircraft carrier. BSI says around 7,000 tickets will be distributed for permission to come aboard the “nuclear-powered Nimitz Class Supercarrier. The game will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. Eastern and 4 p.m. Pacific on ESPN.



BSI will provide the wireless audio and video for both the game broadcast as well as the “SportsCenter” shows originating from the event, including 2D and 3D camera systems, RF camera systems, and RF sideline, anchor, and player microphones. Logistics included coordinating secure frequency spectrums with the U.S. Navy and managing back-up location equipment needs throughout the USS Carl Vinson and on shore. The command and control of all of this gear will take place in a 53-foot BSI trailer located over 300 yards from the aircraft carrier. Five BSI professionals will be on site to service the game.



