Brunico Communications Acquires NATPE Assets

TORONTO, Ontario —In a move that will allow NAPTE’s various events to resume, Brunico Communications has confirmed that it has acquired the assets of the National Association of Television Programming Executives (NATPE).

Those assets include NATPE’s international content markets, conferences and events NATPE Global, NATPE Budapest, NATPE Streaming+, and the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards. The sale has been approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court and is expected to close before the end of January.

Financial problems brought on the by Covid-19 pandemic forced NATPE for file for bankruptcy protection in October of 2022 (opens in new tab).

Brunico Communications is a B2B publisher and the producer of such content markets and conferences as Realscreen Summit, Kidscreen Summit and Banff World Media Festival. It publishes such entertainment trade publications as Realscreen, Kidscreen and Playback.

“The international content community has been waiting patiently for the return of NATPE, and we are very excited to welcome back our new clients and delegates,” explained Brunico Communications president and CEO Russell Goldstein. “Brunico will be reaching out to all NATPE partners in short order to discuss the transition and our plans for the future,”

Brunico noted that starting with NATPE Budapest from June 26-28, 2023 at the Intercontinental Hotel, NATPE will see a full-scale return of its annual slate of events culminating in early 2024 with NATPE Global. Brunico plans to invest significant resources in building the NATPE brand, in particular NATPE Global, which is a major U.S.-based content marketplace.

“With a distinguished track record building must-attend content markets like Realscreen Summit and Kidscreen Summit, and then reinvigorating the widely-acclaimed Banff World Media Festival, we could not be more pleased with this outcome,” added Andy Kaplan, chair of NATPE’s Board of Directors. “With the Board’s full support, Brunico is ideally positioned to elevate NATPE to new heights.”