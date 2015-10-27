BroadStream Supplies OASYS to KLRU-TV

ATLANTA—The Austin, Texas-based PBS station, KLRU-TV, has recently acquired BroadStream’s OASYS Integrated Playout system to serve as the stations new automation playout platform. The unit offers full redundancy, integrated graphics capabilities and the SMPTE Broadcast Exchange Format protocol.

KLRU control room

The OASYS system will handle the station’s video servers, character generators, logo inserters, vision switchers and DVEs through a single platform that operates on industry standard IT hardware with BroadStream’s Multi-Channel Web Client user interface. The system will also integrate with KLRU’s Myers Pro Track traffic system via the BXF protocol, providing two-way communication between traffic and automation. New graphics capabilities will also be added to the station through the OASYS.

KLRU will install the OASYS system in mid-November.