BroadStar Taps Broadpeak for New Streaming Service

NEW YORK—Broadpeak, a provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions, has announced that BroadStar, a fiber television, internet, and VoIP phone service provider based in West Palm Beach, Florida, has launched an advanced video streaming service using Broadpeak's peakVU.TV.

The peakVU.TV solution enables BroadStar to deliver premium features – such as live, catch-up TV, network DVR, and VOD – to boost subscriber engagement and satisfaction.

"In order to bring a modernized, multiscreen TV experience to the communities we serve, we needed to collaborate with an expert in video streaming," said Tyler Bell, CEO at BroadStar. "We chose Broadpeak as our technology partner based on a decade's worth of IP adaptive bitrate experience. Broadpeak's peakVU.TV empowers us to deliver a world-class streaming experience, including a mix of live, on-demand, and catch-up TV content, with innovative features like start-over and voice control that keep viewers captivated and engaged with our service."

Prior to launching its streaming service, BroadStar distributed video via satellite to customers in the multi-dwelling unit market, including HOA communities, apartment complexes, assisted living communities, and more.

The companies noted that Broadpeak's peakVU.TV video streaming service is hosted in the cloud, allowing for a fast time to market for BroadStar TV, with low operating expenses. PeakVU.TV leverages advanced software solutions, including video origin, video packaging, and CDN. The video streaming service has been integrated with the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform, offering consumers a modern navigation and discovery experience.

"Given the competitiveness of the OTT market, it is critical for service providers to deliver a high-quality video streaming experience," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "Our peakVU.TV offering ensures broadcast-quality streaming for BroadStar subscribers while increasing the simplicity, flexibility, and cost efficiency of BroadStar's video distribution operations via the cloud."