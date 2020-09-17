Broadcasting Library Opens Broadcast Preservation Scholarship Applications

COLLEGE PARK, Md.—The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) has shared details on how to apply for its 2021-2022 Library of American Broadcasting Foundation Scholarship award for graduate students.

The LABF Scholarship, which is in collaboration with the Broadcast Education Association, will provide one graduate student with $3,000 in the fall to support the student’s continuing studies and dissertation in broadcast history. Upon completion of the dissertation, the award recipient will donate copies to the Library of American Broadcasting to retain as part of its collection.

BEA’s Scholarship Committee, which consists of academics and industry professionals, will conduct the selection process of the award.

“It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to partner with BEA to underwrite this exciting opportunity that supports the LABF’s mission of preserving the past, reflecting the present and informing the future of American broadcasting industry,” said Ginny Morris, co-chair of the LABF and CEO of Hubbard Radio. “We look forward to supporting this outstanding initiative for years to come.”