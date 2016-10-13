Broadcasters Release ATSC Road Map

WASHINGTON—To paraphrase the great Bugs Bunny, broadcasters don’t want people to be taking a wrong turn at Albuquerque when it comes to moving on to ATSC 3.0. As a result, a group of nearly 400 U.S. broadcasters and broadcast equipment and service suppliers have teamed up to release the “ATSC 3.0 Transition and Implementation Guide.”

This ATSC 3.0 road map was developed to provide broadcasters with information for station management and broadcast engineers to transition from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0, the next-generation broadcast TV service designed to provide higher quality broadcasts, warn viewers of emergencies, and develop IP-based wireless broadcast network services. The guide is also meant to help plan for channel changes that could result from the FCC Spectrum Repack.

Some areas that the guide seeks to address include the possible installation of ATSC 3.0 equipment, including transmitters, RF systems and antennas.

According to the release, the guide was developed over the last few months and included the participation of companies like American Tower, Ericsson, GatesAir, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Triveni Digital.

“ATSC 3.0 is rounding third base and heading into the home stretch,” said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. “It’s time for managers, engineers and planners at all levels to look ahead and get ready for the requirements.”

To download the “ATSC 3.0 Transition and Implementation Guide,” click here.

