Broadcasters Must Make Better Use of Social Media to Attract Gen Z News Audience

BERGEN, Norway—Television broadcasters looking to attract more 18- to 25-year-olds to news better sharpen their social media skills and enhance graphics use, according to a newly released e-Book from Vizrt.

The e-Book, “Future Newsrooms: Creating Engaging News Content for Gen Z,” draws on the work of journalism.com.uk, research from Statista focused on the U.S. and original research of 4,000 people in six age groups, including 18 to 24 years old, which corresponds closely to the Gen Z age group, commissioned by Vizrt.

“Our research highlights the importance of real-time data and on-screen graphics in retaining Gen Z and futureproofing newsroom content creation,” said Ulrich Voigt, global head of product management at Vizrt.

“Content creators, traditional broadcasters and newer online news outfits, must adapt to meet the evolving needs of news consumers as each generation becomes more digitally advanced. Immersive storytelling with AR and XR can quickly and easily break down barriers to news accessibility and drive audience engagement,” he said.

Most members of Gen Z turn first to social media for news content. Sixty percent go to Instagram and 38% each go to TikTok and Facebook to stay abreast of news, the research showed.

Respondents cited three main reasons for the shift in news consumption habits, including the intensity of news cycles, the volume of negative stories and the shift to social-first news brands, the research revealed.

The original research also underscored how important on-screen graphics are Gen Z. It found 31% pay attention to content with on-screen graphics, compared to 14% of the other age groups. More than half (51%) rely on graphics to: understand complex stories, compared to 42% of the other age groups; read data clearly, 48% Gen Z vs. 46%; and receive more information not otherwise shown on screen, 54% vs. 50%.

One big step broadcasters might wish to take is reorienting their presentation from horizontal to vertical to reach Gen Z watching news on their phones. A total of 56% of Gen Z said they found it challenging to watch content with a horizontal orientation that’s not been adapted for vertical viewing, it found.

A lack of on-screen graphics for content consumed on the go was another issue Gen Z respondents cited.