Broadcasters Foundation To Honor Jim Thompson Posthumously With Chairman’s Award

NEW YORK—Radio and TV industry executive Jim Thompson will be honored posthumously with the Chairman’s Award at the Broadcasters Foundation Breakfast, 7 a.m. on April 19 in Room Bandol Two at the Wynn in Las Vegas.

His wife Cindy Thompson will accept the honor on behalf of the long-time president of the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

“Jim made an impact on everyone who worked for or with him,” said Scott Herman, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation. “He was always helping people in their careers and served as a mentor to many. His steadfast commitment to the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation was unwavering. It is fitting for us to honor his memory and contributions to our industry and the Broadcasters Foundation.”

Calling Thompson “beloved and admired by many,” Tim McCarthy, foundation president, said the former foundation president came to the organization “ready to make a difference.”

“Jim’s easy-going manner made it difficult to say no to him, and he increased donations, allowing the foundation to help more broadcasters in need than ever before,” he said.

Thompson became foundation president in 2008 after a long career in broadcasting. Prior, he was president and CEO of Group W Radio and along with Mike Craven was co-owner of Liberty Broadcasting. Thompson began is broadcasting career in 1971 as an account executive at KYW-TV in Philadelphia. There, he ultimately became vice president and general manager.

The foundation breakfast is complimentary to all in broadcasting; however, registration is required.