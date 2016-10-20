Broadcasters Foundation Raises $200,000 During Celebrity Golf Tournament

NEW YORK—More than a 150 people teed it up recently to take part in the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s 2016 Celebrity Golf Fundraiser, which was held at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J. The annual event is designed to raise money for broadcasters in need of monthly and emergency financial assistance, which this year meant many who were affected by Hurricane Matthew. A reported $200,000 was raised during the event.

“We are pacing to distribute $850,000 in monthly and emergency grants this year,” said Jim Thompson, president of the Broadcasters Foundation. “We are very grateful to our sponsors and to those who gave their time to make this year’s Celebrity Golf Fundraiser a success.”

Some of the celebrity golfers that took part in the tournament included Bruce Beck, WNBC-TV; Rachel Grant, actress and philanthropist; Jay Harris, ESPN; Otis Livingston, WCBS-TV; Karl Nelson, NY Giants; Lee Saltz, New England Patriots; and Bob Wischusen, New York Jets broadcaster.

Traug Keller, senior vice president of ESPN’s production and business divisions, served as the event chair. Sponsors included CBS Television, CBS Radio, ABC Channel 7, NBC owned TV stations, ESPN, Nielsen, and more.