Broadcasters Foundation of America’s Year-End Giving Campaign Now Open

NEW YORK—Like many, 2020 has been a tough year for broadcasters, and the Broadcasters Foundation of America hopes to help those in need with the launch of its annual year-end giving campaign.

The campaign seeks tax-deductible personal donations from those in the broadcast industry to support the Guardian Fund, as well as corporate contributions to the Angel Initiative. These contributions will provide aid to broadcasters and their families “whose lives have been upended by tragic illness, accident or catastrophe,” BFA says.

BFA expects to award more than $1.7 million in monthly and one-time emergency grants this year. Over the past 20 years, BFA has distributed more than $13 million to broadcasters in need.

“Our only goal at the Broadcasters Foundation is to provide aid to those in our industry who need it most,” stated Scott Herman, chairman of the BFA. “Our grant recipients are hard-working broadcasters from across the country, who have been hit by challenging, often life-altering circumstances. Together, we can help them get through the toughest times.”