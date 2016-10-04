Broadcast Pix Supports Marshfield Community Television

CHELMSFORD, MASS.—Since it began broadcasting in 2008, Marshfield Community Television has expanded its operations and upgraded to HD production. A factor in those developments was the use of Broadcast Pix equipment, including Granite integrated production switchers.

The public, educational and government broadcaster supports three local channels using two studios. Studio A houses a Granite X switcher in its control room, as well as three JVC ProHD cameras, and is used by both Marshfield High School students and volunteers. Studio B is used primarily by volunteers and features a Granite 2000 switcher. Broadcast Pix’s Mica 1000 integrate switcher is also used for coverage of Board of Selectmen meetings.

MCTV directors say that operators are able to drag-and-drop clips, effects and graphics from the facility’s EditShare asset management system directly into the Broadcast Pix switchers. Rapid CG, an optional software from Broadcast Pix, is also used to streamline scoreboard graphics and incorporate social media content into programming. The BPView integrated multi-view system also makes up part of MCTV’s equipment.

According to Broadcast Pix’s press release, MCTV is considering adding a fourth Broadcast Pix switcher for an upcoming government facility.